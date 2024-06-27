Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Receives Sentence In DUI Case, Apologizes Before The Court

The only son of WWE legend and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, Nick Hogan, controversially found himself in hot water late last year after he was arrested for a DUI. Hogan infamously was involved in a terrible car crash years ago, which tragically destroyed the life of another man, John Graziano, who has been permanently disabled since.

Hogan's trial recently came to an end, and as confirmed by PWInsider, he's been sentenced to a year of probation, with an alcohol monitoring system set in place for the first 120 days of his probation. Hogan was also fined $1000. Shortly after his sentencing, Hogan apologized to the Clearwater Police Department and the court. As part of his sentencing, he will be allowed to request a release from probation after six months. PWInsider also reports the court records show that on top of his sentencing, Hogan will have to undergo a 12-hour Advanced Driving Instruction course as well, and if he completes the course, his driving license will not be suspended.

The online consensus surrounding Hogan's sentencing has been mixed, with many expecting the outcome due to his father's fame and financial resources. However, unlike his 2007 reckless driving case, Hogan didn't ultimately harm anyone this time, which is most likely why he got off with probation and reeducation. It remains to be seen what the 33 year old does with his life after this incident, but hopefully for Hogan and his family, he doesn't get into any similar trouble again.

