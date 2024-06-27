Tommy Dreamer Ponders Finish For Strickland Vs. Ospreay At AEW Forbidden Door

On June 30, Swerve Strickland will defend the AEW World Championship against Will Ospreay, who currently reigns as AEW's International Champion, at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Looking beyond that, the winner of the 2024 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will earn the right to challenge the AEW World Champion, whomever it may be, at AEW All In on August 25. With this series of events in mind, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer pondered the potential finish for the upcoming title match involving Strickland and Ospreay.

"For Tony [Khan, you're thinking], 'Alright, I know where this show is going to be. Do I want to go and Swerve as my champion, or do I want to go with Ospreay as my double champion? And then who's going to be the contender? I don't know if I want that to be a rematch either, because the fans have already seen it," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "Unless something specifically happens at Forbidden Door. If you give me a draw [at Forbidden Door], I'm okay with it. If you wanted to add MJF in there, I'm okay with it. If they go a draw and the winner of the Owen, then it becomes a three way [at All In]."

While MJF is not slated to be a part of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament, he has notably hovered within the vicinity of Ospreay, and his International Championship. Since returning, MJF has also yet to receive a rematch for the AEW World Championship. As such, Dreamer believes that there is a possibility — assuming the Ospreay-Strickland match ends in a title limit draw — for MJF to take possession of both the International and AEW World Championships, and later challenge Ospreay and Strickland to defend them in a fatal-four-way match also involving the winner of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.