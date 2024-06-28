TNA Star Joe Hendry Looks Back On WWE Appearances From Early In Career

TNA star Joe Hendry recently made his WWE debut on "WWE NXT" where he competed in the #1 Contenders Battle Royal to determine Trick Williams' next challenger for the "NXT" title. That, though, wasn't his first appearance in WWE as the former Impact Digital Media Champion has revealed that he's appeared in WWE on several occasions.

Although Hendry has started to reach new heights within the wrestling industry, becoming an overnight internet sensation with his theme song, he's wrestled since 2013 and had the opportunity to appear on WWE television part of Adam Rose's "Rosebuds" as well as Rusev and Lana's lawyer on an episode of "WWE Smackdown." Speaking on "Insight," Hendry shared that he was a reoccurring Rosebud for a long time and was grateful WWE allowed him to cut a promo during his segment with Rusev and Lana.

"I'm a seven or eight-time Rosebud at this point, many times because there were the house shows as well ... I was actually Rusev and Lana's lawyer at one point as well which was crazy because if you think about how few people get mic time on 'Raw' and 'Smackdown,' I cut a 90-second promo as their lawyer on I think it was Smackdown in Liverpool," said Hendry. "William Regal had told us when you are asked if you can do something, be the one that steps up."

Hendry explained that he was asked to do a Russian accent for the role and that he'd be competing against other candidates for the part. He spent the rest of the day Googling how to do a Russian accent and memorized the entire script that WWE had given to him, which resulted in Hendry getting picked because he showed that he was prepared.

