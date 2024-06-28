Tommy Dreamer Could See This Ex-WWE Star As The Elite's Wild Card In AEW Owen Hart Cup

As EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson continue to assert their power over the All Elite Wrestling locker room, their next order of business will see them enter a "wild card" into the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, specifically one that will be seemingly affiliated with The Elite. While the identity of this wild card has yet to be revealed, they are currently slotted to face Jeff Jarrett, a former tag team partner of Owen Hart, in the tournament quarter-finals. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer offered up a pair of names that could potentially fulfill this mysterious entry.

"I don't know [his] contract status, but I know everyone was going crazy about Ricochet," Dreamer said. "If you're going to tell me I could have Ricochet versus, not that I would vault him to the top, but a Ricochet-Will Ospreay match or a Ricochet-Swerve Strickland match, that's a thing. I don't know when his contract officially expires."

As Dreamer alluded to, the winner of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will earn the right to challenge for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In. Currently, that title is held by Swerve Strickland, who will defend it against Will Ospreay at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this weekend. Ricochet, a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, will reportedly leave WWE upon the expiration of his contract this summer, with the expectation that he will then join AEW.

Besides Ricochet, Dreamer believes there is a chance that The Elite could also submit Kazuchika Okada as the wild card. Okada, the current AEW Continental Champion, has been an official member of The Elite since March 2024, when Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page were simultaneously cast out via termination and suspension, respectively.

