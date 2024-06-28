Tommy Dreamer Shares Mixed Thoughts Ahead Of AEW Forbidden Door 2024

As NJPW continues to strengthen its relationship with All Elite Wrestling, so does CMLL and STARDOM. As such, representatives from all four companies are now slated to gather for the third annual cross-promotional pay-per-view known as Forbidden Door. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer looked ahead to this year's event, revealing a wave of mixed thoughts. While Dreamer is inherently excited for this show, particularly the AEW World Championship match between Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, he raised some concerns for the majority of the remaining card.

"I have a lot of interest basically on the main event with Swerve [Strickland] and Will Ospreay. That kind of had me sold," Dreamer said. "Everything else, especially with forbidden doors, it's a hard pay-per-view to try to introduce to a larger fan base. We have our AEW fans. I love them because when somebody's music hits from a new Japan or another company, they know who that person is. For me, actually I do follow New Japan, I know these people, but then some people, I'm like, 'Wait, how and who?' Then you have the announcers have to explain it ... It's hard to set up some of these matches because a lot of people don't know who some of these guys are that are walking out."

To further illustrate his point, Dreamer referenced the series of supershows coordinated by WCW and NJPW between 1991 and 1993. There, Dreamer recalled the recurring trend of NJPW talents receiving little to no reaction in their entrances. Upon seeing their in-ring performances, however, the crowd seemed to be thoroughly impressed by them. 30 years later, Dreamer is hoping the non-AEW talents at Forbidden Door can achieve the same outcome.

