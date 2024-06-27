AEW President Tony Khan Addresses Future Of Working With STARDOM

For the third year in a row, All Elite Wrestling will collaborate with New Japan Pro-Wrestling to bring forth the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. In addition to the various AEW and NJPW talents, this year's event will also feature names from CMLL and NJPW's sister promotion, STARDOM. On the Forbidden Door media call, AEW President Tony Khan was asked if AEW's partnership, specifically with STARDOM, would extend beyond the June 30 PPV event.

"Yes, absolutely," Khan said. "We have lots of plans with STARDOM, and I'm really excited about working so closely with the promotion this year. STARDOM has the same parent company as New Japan Pro Wrestling, Bushiroad, so I had been looking to work with STARDOM for a long time. This current management has been such a great pleasure to work with. I think it's been great for the wrestlers in AEW and STARDOM, and also for the fans of either or both promotions. We've been working together so closely, putting together great matches, bringing the talent back and forth, and I look to bring STARDOM talent regularly to AEW."

While a scheduling conflict prevented STARDOM talent from competing on last year's Forbidden Door card, the 2024 iteration boasts three representatives from the all-women's promotion. The Zero Hour pre-show will showcase two of the STARDOM fixtures, with Kris Statlander teaming up with former Artist of STARDOM Champion Momo Watanabe to take on Willow Nightingale and former World of STARDOM Champion Tam Nakano. Current Artist of STARDOM Champion Mina Shirakawa will also be in action as she challenges Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship.

