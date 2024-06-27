Two AEW Stars Teaming With STARDOM Talent In Tag Match On Forbidden Door Zero Hour

This weekend fans will get to see the latest AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and while the match card is already more than stacked, right after this week's "AEW Dynamite," Tony Khan took to social media to announce a match for the "Zero Hour" pre-show that will feature two STARDOM talents. The heat between Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander seems to be far from over, and the two will continue their rivalry on "Zero Hour," but since this is Forbidden Door, STARDOM's Tam Nakano and Momo Watanabe will join the two on opposing sides to turn the clash into a Tag Team match.

Statlander and Nightingale already have a scheduled match for next week's "Dynamite," and in a promo on social media, she and Stokely Hathaway challenged Nightingale to the "Zero Hour" match. "In case you've forgotten, Forbidden Door is this Sunday, and that's on our home turf, Willow! So, what do you think? Maybe a little warm up?" "Ooh, I like that idea — that's a great idea!" Hathaway added. He then gave a brief rundown of Watanabe's accolades and revealed her to be Statlander's partner. "An international superstar, she's won a plethora of (...) she's won several, she's won a lot of championships in STARDOM, and she's one of my favorites: ladies and gentlemen, what if Kris Statlander tags with Momo Wananabe against Willow Nightingale?"

This move is yet another result of the partnership between AEW and STARDOM this year, considering that Nightingale and Mariah May similarly appeared on the promotion's American Dream 2024 pay-per-view, earlier in 2024.