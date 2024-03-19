AEW Stars To Appear On STARDOM'S WrestleMania Weekend Show

With Rossy Ogawa now out of power at STARDOM, a relationship between the Joshi promotion and AEW has begun to move forward. In particular, two big steps were taken last week, when STARDOM president Taro Okada met with AEW owner Tony Khan at "AEW Dynamite: Big Business," while STARDOM's Mina Shirakawa worked a match for Ring of Honor before "Dynamite" went live. Now, the blooming partnership will continue as two talents are set to work at STARDOM's upcoming WrestleMania weekend show.

On Tuesday, STARDOM announced on their official website that AEW talents Willow Nightingale and Mariah May will both be part of American Dream 2024, taking place in the ECW Arena on Thursday, April 4. The AEW talents join STARDOM's Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano, Saki Kashima, Maika, Mei Seira, Konami, Ram Kaicho, CMLL luchadora Stephanie Vaquer, and TNA's Xia Brookside, who were also announced today. STARDOM stars Shirakawa, Mayu Iwatani, Momo Kohgo, AZM, Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe, and Syuri had previously been announced.

Though Nightingale had previously worked under the New Japan banner, including winning the New Japan Strong Women's Championship last year, this will be her first time wrestling under the STARDOM banner. For May, this will be her first STARDOM event since September, after which she departed the promotion for AEW. Up till that point, May had been a focal point of STARDOM since joining the promotion in January 2023, competing in the 5STAR Gran Prix and Cinderella Tournaments, as well as joining Shirakawa's Club Venus stable and winning Goddess of STARDOM Championships with Shirakawa.

It remains unclear if the names announced for American Dream 2024 represent the full roster for the show, or if more names are set to be added. At this time, no matches for the card have been announced.