Video: Lucha Brothers & CMLL Star To Face LIJ On Forbidden Door Zero Hour

After several episodes of "AEW Dynamite" over the past month saw The Lucha Brothers and Rush on the same card as CMLL stars, something previously taboo, reports emerged that lucha talent previously associated with AAA was no longer barred from working the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV. Though some of those questions popped up again after Rush's feud with MJF played out on TV instead of at Forbidden Door, a definitive answer was finally provided shortly before noon time on Thursday.

Taking to X, AEW posted a video of the Lucha Brothers and Alex Abrahantes being interviewed by Lexy Nair, with the trio announcing that Death Triangle would be doing something special at Forbidden Door. They were immediately interrupted by Hiromu Takahashi and Titan of Los Ingobernables de Japon, who proceeded to challenge the duo to a match at Forbidden Door against them and fellow LIJ member Yota Tsuji.

The Lucha Brothers accepted the challenge, but with a twist, revealing that their Death Triangle partner, PAC, wouldn't be competing in the match, as he continues to focus on the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Instead, the duo revealed they'll be teaming with CMLL legend Mistico. For those who couldn't believe their eyes, AEW owner Tony Khan took to X himself shortly after the video was posted to confirm the match would be happening on Forbidden Door: Zero Hour.

