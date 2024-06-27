Video: Lucha Brothers & CMLL Star To Face LIJ On Forbidden Door Zero Hour
After several episodes of "AEW Dynamite" over the past month saw The Lucha Brothers and Rush on the same card as CMLL stars, something previously taboo, reports emerged that lucha talent previously associated with AAA was no longer barred from working the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV. Though some of those questions popped up again after Rush's feud with MJF played out on TV instead of at Forbidden Door, a definitive answer was finally provided shortly before noon time on Thursday.
Taking to X, AEW posted a video of the Lucha Brothers and Alex Abrahantes being interviewed by Lexy Nair, with the trio announcing that Death Triangle would be doing something special at Forbidden Door. They were immediately interrupted by Hiromu Takahashi and Titan of Los Ingobernables de Japon, who proceeded to challenge the duo to a match at Forbidden Door against them and fellow LIJ member Yota Tsuji.
The Lucha Brothers accepted the challenge, but with a twist, revealing that their Death Triangle partner, PAC, wouldn't be competing in the match, as he continues to focus on the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Instead, the duo revealed they'll be teaming with CMLL legend Mistico. For those who couldn't believe their eyes, AEW owner Tony Khan took to X himself shortly after the video was posted to confirm the match would be happening on Forbidden Door: Zero Hour.
This Sunday, 6/30
Forbidden Door Zero Hour
LIJ @njpw_yotatsuji @Titan_cmll @TIMEBOMB1105 vs
Lucha Bros @PENTAELZEROM @ReyFenixMx + @caristicomx
For the first time ever
Fenix + Penta will team with the legend Mistico in New York vs LIJ Tsuji, Titán + Hiromu THIS SUNDAY
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 27, 2024
Forbidden Door Match Continues Rivalry Between New Japan And CMLL Stars
While the Lucha Brothers promoted their partnership with Mistico as the first time they've teamed, that is not the case. The trio previously teamed together in CMLL back in 2018, when Mistico was working under the name Caristico, and Fenix wrestled as King Phoenix. In a good omen, Mistico, Penta, and Fenix were victorious, defeating Gilbert El Boricua, aka former Lucha Underground star Mil Muertes, Ciber the Main Man, aka Cibernetico, and The Chris.
In addition to serving as the Lucha Brothers first ever Forbidden Door appearance, the trios match can also be seen as something as a lucha libre All-Star match, as both Tsuji and Takahashi wrestled extensively for CMLL while on their respective excursions from New Japan Pro Wrestling. Takahashi in particular first gained notoriety while wrestling in CMLL as Kamaitachi from 2014 through 2016, where he developed a notable rivalry with current WWE star Dragon Lee.
The match will also serve as a continuation of a budding rivalry between Mistico and Takahashi, who were recently opponents in CMLL as part of the Mexican addition of the FantasticaMania tour. Their matches saw Mistico emerge victorious both last Friday in singles action in Arena Mexico, and again on Saturday in tag team action at Arena Coliseo; following the bout, Mistico challenged Takahashi to a mask vs. hair match, though it's unknown when, or if, the match will take place.