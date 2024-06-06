Backstage Update On AAA Stars For AEW Forbidden Door 2024

Since the first AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door two years ago, the lead up each edition of the PPV has featured plenty of talk regarding AEW's lucha talent, like the Lucha Brothers, Komander, and Rush, being unable to work the show due to current or even previous ties to AAA, which conflicted with New Japan's partnership with AAA's rival promotion, CMLL. Things seemed to be trending in the same direction this year, especially as AEW's owner partnership with CMLL began to flourish.

Then came last night's episode of "AEW Dynamite," which featured CMLL's Rugido, Magnus, Esfinge, and Volador Jr. battling Blackpool Combat Club on a card that also featured Rey Fenix wrestling, and winning, a four-way match, while Rush confronted MJF to start the show. The appearances of Rush, Fenix, and CMLL talent caused a stir, with fans wondering if the rules had changed regarding luchadors seen as "AAA affiliated" being able to wrestle/appear on a show also featuring CMLL guys.

According to Dave Meltzer, that is the case. On this morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer stated that AEW owner Tony Khan was telling people things had been "worked out" between AEW, AAA, and CMLL, and that "AAA affiliated" talents could now work the Forbidden Door PPV. When asked by co-host Bryan Alvarez how Khan pulled this off, Meltzer stated "money talks," while also citing Khan's strong partnerships with New Japan and CMLL, and CMLL's desire to get its talent over in the US as other reasons.

The move not only explains Rush and Fenix' presence last night, but their big roles within AEW going forward. Fenix will appear on "Dynamite" next week, challenging Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship, while the violent ending to Rush and MJF confrontation last night indicated their issues are far from over.