AEW CEO Tony Khan Comments On Relationship With STARDOM After Rossy Ogawa's Departure

AEW has a strong relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling, but that hasn't extended to NJPW's sister company under their parent company Bushiroad's umbrella, STARDOM. This is mainly due to the fact that AEW President Tony Khan and STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa haven't seen eye-to-eye for some time. But now that Ogawa has been fired from the company, AEW and STARDOM have managed to strike up a working agreement almost immediately.

During the recent media call to promote the upcoming ROH Supercard of Honor event on April 5, Khan was asked what AEW's relationship with STARDOM and how detrimental Ogawa was in the initial idea to have a working agreement.

"It's a much better relationship now I can tell you that," Khan said. "It's been a real pleasure working with the new STARDOM management. I'm very grateful to our partners at Bushiroad and very grateful to STARDOM and New Japan Pro Wrestling and really I think it's a new day for sure with STARDOM and AEW and the new management has been tremendous to work with."

Khan has taken full advantage of the working relationship so far as the likes of Mariah May, Willow Nightingale, and even AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm all featured at STARDOM's recent event in Philadelphia, while ROH will feature a special STARDOM trios match at Supercard of Honor as AZM, Saya Kamitani, and Tam Nakano will face Maika, Mei Seira, and Mina Shirakawa.

