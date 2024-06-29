Backstage Details On Kayla Braxton's WWE Departure

After nearly eight years as part of the WWE broadcast team, Kayla Braxton has left the company to pursue other opportunities. It was announced on June 22 via her social media accounts that she would be leaving WWE, is thankful to everyone she worked with during her tenure, and is looking forward to what the future holds. Braxton's contract with WWE had reportedly expired prior to her announcement, meaning that she would be working on a verbal agreement until the end of June.

Advertisement

Reasons for her departure had already been rumored, and in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer was able to offer up some more details on why Braxton chose not to stay with the company. According to Meltzer, one source had told him that Braxton could see the writing on the wall in WWE, as higher-ups saw Jackie Redmond and Cathy Kelley as the number one and two choices when it comes to backstage interviewers, resulting in Braxton feeling like her time with WWE was nearing its end. Meltzer noted that she has since moved to Los Angeles to look for outside work, and that she already enjoyed her time off in WWE, so an extended break will be something she is looking forward to.

As far as her immediate future is concerned, it seems that it won't be in wrestling, more specifically AEW. Rumors began to swirl following her announcement that she would be jumping ship to AEW at the end of her contract. However, despite apparent talks between Braxton and AEW happening, Braxton herself shot down the rumors on social media by saying that if she wanted to stay in professional wrestling, she wouldn't be leaving WWE. This not only confirmed she wouldn't be joining AEW, but that she is looking for work outside the industry.

Advertisement