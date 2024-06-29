Mercedes Mone Comments On Creative Control In AEW, Whether She'd Return To WWE

Mercedes Mone addressed having creative control in AEW and whether she'd want to return to WWE someday. Just a month after she captured the TBS Championship from Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing, Mone looks to become a double-champion with both hers and the NJPW Strong Openweight titles on the line against Stephanie Vaquer at Forbidden Door. TMZ Sports caught up with "The CEO" for a brief interview, with Mone touting creative control in AEW allowing her to go on a belt collecting run.

"I feel like here at AEW all of my dreams and opportunity is just endless. Of course, being the TBS Champion and this Sunday at Forbidden Door I'm about to be two-time champion, I'm going to be the TBS Champion and the NJPW Strong Champion. So yes, this little creativity that I have of taking all the belts and going global, it's beautiful," she said, clarifying that she holds creative control while working closely with Tony Khan, "Yes I have creative control but I work with Tony Khan very closely. So it's a great combo."

Mercedes Mone debuted in AEW during the Big Business "AEW Dynamite" special, having since confirmed that she agreed to terms with the promotion in December 2023. She'd previously had a run with NJPW and STARDOM, holding the IWGP Women's Championship, in 2023 after departing WWE in 2022. When asked if she would like to make a return to WWE, with which she held talks prior to AEW, she said, "I have everything I want right now so I'm happy." Mone closed out the interview by promoting Forbidden Door on Sunday.

