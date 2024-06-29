WWE NXT Star Meiko Satomura Makes Surprise Cameo In DDT (On A Train)

The forbidden door was a sliding one, as "WWE NXT" star Meiko Satomura made a surprise cameo during DDT Pro Wrestling's first ever Toden Train match. The bout, held within a moving tram, saw Minoru Suzuki finally defeat Sanshiro Takagi after 55 minutes of action. Among those to step onto the tram during the bout were Tokyo's Governor Yuriko Koike, puroresu legend Jushin Thunder Liger, and former NXT UK Women's Champion Satomura.

DDT Pro Wrestling's Toden Train match comes nine months after Suzuki wrestling on a bullet train garnered mainstream coverage. Satomura has been signed to WWE since 2020, making her debut on the "NXT UK" brand and later reigning as its women's champion. She held that title until it was unified with the NXT Women's Championship at Worlds Collide 2022, with reigning NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose pinning Blair Davenport in a three-way also involving Satomura and ending her reign at 451 days.

The 44-year-old last wrestled for WWE on the "NXT" brand during Roadblock 2023, narrowly losing to women's champion Roxanne Perez. The match was so hard fought that Perez passed out after the defense, setting the stage for her eventual title loss at Stand and Deliver 2023, and thus the foundation for her heel turn and current reign with the NXT Women's Championship. Outside of WWE, Satomura has continued to wrestle as recently as earlier this month. She teamed with Takumi Iroha to defeat Chihiro Hashimoto and Yuu during the Fortune 9 event on June 12.