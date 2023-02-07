Big Announcement Regarding Meiko Satomura's WWE NXT Status

Former "NXT UK" Women's Champion Meiko Satomura is making her WWE return on the February 14 edition of "NXT."

"NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez announced on the February 7 episode of "NXT," that Satomura was going to be her tag team partner. It's interesting to note that the last time Satomura was on "NXT," was on September 6, 2022, when she defeated Perez.

"Yeah, actually I just got off the phone with her right now, next week, Kayden and Katana will be facing a team of myself and Meiko Satomura. See you guys next week," said Perez.

Perez and Satomura will be facing former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Carter and Chance lost their titles last Saturday at "NXT" Vengeance Day to Fallon Henley and Kiana James. Unlike Carter and Chance, Perez successfully retained her title at Vengeance Day against Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Perez has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since December 2022.

Satomura made her WWE debut back in 2018 during the second Mae Young Classic tournament, where she was defeated in the semifinals by now-AEW star Toni Storm. Satomura held the "NXT UK" Women's Championship from June 2021 until September 2022, when former WWE star Mandy Rose defeated her and unified the "NXT" and "NXT UK" Women's Titles at "NXT" Worlds Collide.

Other matches set for next week's episode of "NXT," are Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey and Tyler Bate vs. Grayson Waller. Also, Wes Lee will host an open challenge for his "NXT" North American Championship.