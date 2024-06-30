Jeff Jarrett Would Have Worked This Viral Meme Into A Storyline If Still Running TNA

AEW star Jeff Jarrett is eager to keep up with modern trends and viral memes that circulate around the internet. The latest viral trend actually comes via Jarrett's home state of Tennessee, where a young lady said, "You've just got to give them that hawk tuah and spit on that thing" when asked what's the one thing that makes men go crazy in bed. Due to the fact that the girl is from Jarrett's neck of the woods, he was asked about the meme on his "My World" podcast, leading him to wonder what it is that makes something go viral.

"It's to me, fascinating...it's everywhere. What makes something go viral?" Jarrett was also asked if he was still in charge of TNA Wrestling, would he bring the "hawk tuah" girl to the company for an appearance. "Work it into a story, absolutely."

Jarrett was then joking asked by his co-host Conrad Thompson about the woman potentially being the wildcard opponent for him in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, to which he admitted that he would have to take her out as he is looking to get to the finals. However, he was also asked, given that some of AEW's promos and video packages live primarily on social media, if there was a chance of him getting Sonjay Dutt or Satnam Singh to hit a "hawk tuah."

"Satnam...no doubt could. Yes, I'm on it, I'm on it. Stay tuned."

