Hulk Hogan Thinks This WWE Star Could Be The Next Stone Cold Or Rock

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan believes Bron Breakker has the potential to be the next "Stone Cold" Steve Austin or The Rock of the wrestling industry. In an interview with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Hogan gave credit to the rising star for his intelligence and also explained how he reminds him of former WCW star Goldberg.

Advertisement

"He's something else; he's wise beyond his years. Number one, to be that intense and to know the red light's on and to be able to stay in that zone, it's very impressive. So if they do the right thing with him that could be your next Stone Cold or Rock or Hulk Hogan, you know he could be the guy... He's just got that extra spice you know, Bill had a certain thing, I had a certain thing, The Rock had a certain thing. Bron breaker has all the above plus he's got a little extra spice on his plate, so I mean he's ramped it up and he's just getting started. I can't even imagine what's going to happen when he really figures it out."

Breakker has impressed since being called up to the main roster on "WWE Raw," showing the intensity of his character, battling the likes of Sheamus, Ilja Dragunov, and Ricochet while also being inserted into the Intercontinental Championship picture where he will challenge Sami Zayn for the title at Money In The Bank. The match will be his first championship opportunity on the main roster with the former NXT Champion earning the title shot in just two months after being drafted to "Raw."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.