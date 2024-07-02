Former WWE Star Sylvain Grenier Discusses Release, The Writing Being On The Wall

Former WWE star Sylvain Grenier is best known as one half of the La Résistance tag team with René Duprée. However, in August 2007, Grenier was released from the promotion, which he discussed during an interview with "Developmentally Speaking." Grenier recalled the angle he was doing before his release, where he was managed by Maryse.

Advertisement

"We had a reaction I never had as a heel. People were like 'Woah, I hate him, but this is cool, like, I want to watch! I hope he get his a** kicked, but I wanna watch that'. That's cool, there's something happening!"

He also noted how Stephanie McMahon was involved in the gimmick, but that higher ups didn't want him to speak on the mic, even at house shows. Grenier then recalled working with "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan at one of the aforementioned house shows, and how his antics got him a major reaction from the crowd.

"The crowd was just crazy, it was one of the loudest reaction I ever heard, for some reason it was a smaller building. Back then, we were running like university gym, like three, four thousand people."

Advertisement

Grenier then recalled how the match progressed, with Duggan preventing him from getting into the ring, but at this moment, he saw an opportunity to grab the mic. "I said, 'Okay, you don't want to get me in the ring? Those people didn't pay enough money to see me and her, we gotta go.'" The legend naturally got him back into the ring, and, as Grenier put it, the match ultimately went as planned.