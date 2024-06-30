Video: Will Ospreay Shares Upsetting Personal News Ahead Of AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay has a big AEW World Championship match against Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door, but the days leading up to the event have been personally challenging. Ospreay took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to reveal that he received some upsetting family news earlier in the week, and after bottling it up, he decided it was the right time to let everyone know what's going on.

Send me all the love and good vibes please guys 💚 Tonight UBS Arena | @AEW Forbidden door | pic.twitter.com/jjw7KtcQMC — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 30, 2024

"It's been such an overwhelming week. Tuesday, I landed in America and I was given the news that my nan passed away, and it's the first time I've ever lost a family member. It's not just all of six, it's all been such an emotional week, and yeah, it's a sense of relief as well because my nan was in so much pain. So for her to now be at peace is good, but it still doesn't stop the hurting. Having everybody backstage and everyone on my phone, to have that amazing support system, I can't begin to tell you guys how lucky I am to have that support."

Ospreay also noted that he understands that he will be the final match on what is a pay-per-view card that has 14 matches, meaning that some fans attending at the UBS Arena will be out of energy by the time he makes his entrance. However, Ospreay asked his fans to save a little bit of energy for his match as it would mean the world to him to have extra support at the end of what he considers one of the most difficult weeks of his entire life. He rounded out his message by thanking his family, friends, fans, and everyone in AEW for their overwhelming support.

Everyone at Wrestling Inc. would like to send their condolences to the Ospreay family.