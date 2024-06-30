Willow Nightingale, STARDOM's Tam Nakano Victorious On AEW Forbidden Door Zero Hour

Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano defeated Kris Statlander and Momo Watanabe during the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW Forbidden Door. The match was a preview of Nightingale and Statlander's upcoming grudge match on "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break" this coming Wednesday, but neither was involved in the finish of the bout, as Nakano scored the pinfall over her STARDOM rival, Watanabe.

Advertisement

The match itself started with Nakano and Statlander opposite one another, the latter tagging out when her nemesis herself had tagged in. Stokely Hathaway got involved on behalf of Statlander to distract both the referee and Nightingale, but the team of Nakano and Nightingale overcame their disadvantage to control the bout in its closing stages, Nightingale landing the Pounce on Watanabe before taking care of Statlander on the outside. Meanwhile, Nakano delivered a modified German Suplex on Watanabe for the win.

For Nakano, it was a measure of revenge from her last outing against Watanabe, most recently losing to her in STARDOM trios action in May. Statlander and Nightingale will face one another this Wednesday in the semi-finals of the women's Owen Hart Cup, continuing the feud that began when Statlander turned on Nightingale following the latter's TBS Championship loss at AEW Double or Nothing in May.

Advertisement