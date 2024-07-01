Zack Sabre Jr. Out-Wrestles Orange Cassidy, Wins One For NJPW At AEW Forbidden Door

Orange Cassidy is often praised for his ability to blend character work and in-ring acumen in a way that many wrestlers simply cannot, but even Orange's preternatural wrestling ability was no match for "The Technical Wizard" on Sunday.

Zack Sabre Jr. managed to catch Cassidy at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and stretch him with a full-body stretch to submit the former AEW International Champion, picking up a win for NJPW at the cross-promotional event. Cassidy put up a valiant fight, hitting a Beach Break for a nearfall, and even targeting Sabre's limbs in a manner similar to Sabre's house style, but was unable to overcome the rubbery former NJPW World Television Champion. With this win, Sabre is now headed back to Japan, where he'll be competing in the NJPW G1 Climax tournament throughout July and August. Sabre has said he intends to win the tournament, outright saying his career will be a "failure" if he doesn't win the prestigious tournament.

