Former WWE Star Sylvain Grenier Recalls Time As A 'F***ing Idiot' In OVW

Sylvain Grenier is best known in pro wrestling for his brief run with WWE, where he was a part of the La Résistance tag team alongside Rene Dupree. During a recent appearance on "Developmentally Speaking," Grenier looked back at his run in OVW before he was promoted to the WWE.

He revealed that he was a performer and entertainer before wrestling, and also had acting gigs, but was caught off guard by the rules and culture of pro wrestling.

"I nearly got killed. I was a f**king idiot," he said. "They don't teach you the respect thing, because I respect everybody, that's just me. I respect everybody, that's just me. I respect everybody, but there's a level of respect in wrestling."

Despite acknowledging the wrestling culture, he still described the situation as "some bulls**t, stupid s**t." Grenier then recalled his early experience in OVW and noted how it was filled to the brim with a variety of people.

"F**king monsters, and midgets, and f**king fat guy, and phenomenal girls, athletes, and I'm like, 'Wow, what is this?' And a lot of great wrestlers, a lot of phenomenal, technical wrestlers."

Having previously worked with the likes of Hulk Hogan and The Rock, Grenier considered himself to be one of "the boys," but he was in for a rude awakening. "No 'Big Show' it's not 'Big Show,' it's Paul. You know? So, in my head, it went that way, so I went there and I'm like, 'Yeah, Paul' because I said 'Paul' I got heat, 'No, it's not Paul, it's Big Show.'"