AEW's MJF Reacts To WWE Star Tama Tonga's 'MFT' T-Shirt

"MFT" Tama Tonga has finally received a shirt in WWE, and fans noticed that the font is eerily similar to that of most of the branding for former AEW World Champion MJF, especially noting the similarities between the T in "MFT" and the J in "MJF." This fact has not escaped the former ROH World Tag Team Champion.

Advertisement

"Stop sending me photos of the shirt. We get it," MJF wrote on social media. When that was picked up by wrestling media, MJF followed up by saying, "I just took a sh**. Do you wanna report that too?"

I just took a shit. Do you wanna report that too? https://t.co/lfMGN7GlVB — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 29, 2024

WWE programming still has not been clear about what "MFT" stands for, but it has been Tonga's designation since joining Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline earlier this year. Since Tama has joined, his brother Tanga Loa, as well as Jacob Fatu, have joined the group, which has been wreaking havoc on "WWE SmackDown" as of late. WWE Hall of Famer and adviser Paul Heyman was expelled from The Bloodline last week on "SmackDown," powerbombed by the group. Before that, Tama had been a longtime veteran of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he held multiple tag team titles and the NEVER Openweight title over the course of his more than a decade with the company.

Advertisement

MJF returned to AEW programming at AEW Double or Nothing at the end of May and has since wrestled two matches against Rush and Hechicero. He'd previously been recovering from shoulder and hip injuries, sustained during his reign as world champion.