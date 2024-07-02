WWE Star Big E Shouts Out AEW Legacy Shoe: 'A Beautiful Tribute To An Amazing Human'

Former WWE Champion Big E has expressed his support of the recent shoe released by AEW that is designed to honor the legacy, career, and memory of the late Brodie Lee.

It was announced on June 25 that AEW and Reebok would be partnering to create a legacy shoe to celebrate the life of Lee, complete with the trademark color scheme of black and purple Lee used during his time as "The Exalted One" in The Dark Order. The shoe went on general sale on July 1, and it seems that Big E was one of the many to get a pair, taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to show his love for his late friend, as well as thanking Lee's wife Amanda Huber for gifting them to him.

"What a beautiful tribute to an amazing human. Thank you, @MandaLHuber, for making sure his legacy remains strong," said the WWE star.

What a beautiful tribute to an amazing human. Thank you, @MandaLHuber, for making sure his legacy remains strong. https://t.co/AOcOn10paY pic.twitter.com/lD0xJ10vVL — Ettore "Big E" Ewen (@WWEBigE) July 1, 2024

Big E is friends with Huber and her son Brodie Lee Jr. thanks to the fact that he and Lee grew close during their extensive time together in WWE when Lee went by the name Luke Harper. They came up in the same developmental class in FCW before it was officially changed to the newly rebranded "WWE NXT" in 2012. From there, the two men were on the opposite sides of the ring as The Wyatt Family and later The Bludgeon Brothers feuded with The New Day throughout the 2010s over the WWE Tag Team titles.

The former WWE Champion even revealed that he struggled with his mental health following Lee's passing in December 2020, especially when he won his first WWE Championship in 2021, stating that Lee would have been one of, if not the first to congratulate him on his success.