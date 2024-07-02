Why Bully Ray Says AEW's Tony Khan & Britt Baker Need To 'Listen To The People'

The AEW women's division got a lot stronger at the recent Forbidden Door pay-per-view as former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. made her return to the company following a lengthy stint on the injured list. Baker interrupted Mercedes Mone's championship celebration after she defeated Stephanie Vaquer in their Title vs. Title match, with the fans firmly in Baker's corner.

Advertisement

With Baker vs. Mone already teased, the question remains: who will be the face and who will be the heel? During a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks Baker should be the face, and feels she should realize that. "If Britt Baker thinks she is a heel, she needs a f**king lobotomy," said Ray.

The reason behind this comment is because Baker has acted primarily as a heel throughout her AEW career, but given the reaction that she received at Forbidden Door, Baker, Mone, and AEW President Tony Khan need to listen to the fans as they are firmly behind the former AEW Women's World Champion.

"If Tony Khan, Mercedes Mone, and Britt Baker try to fight this, they are very ignorant and foolish," hesaid. "Listen to the people ... they were booing Mercedes Mone last night before we even see Britt Baker, so it's not like Britt is the reason why they're booing Mercedes. They're booing Mercedes because the honeymoon phase is over. There's a part of me that believes Britt Baker would rather be a heel. I hope Britt Baker after she heard that response smacks herself in the face and goes, 'Okay, honey, you're a babyface.'"

Advertisement

Ray rounded off by saying Baker could turn people against her if she could cut the greatest heel promo of all time.



Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.