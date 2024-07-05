AEW's Mercedes Mone Lists Her Favorite And Most Underrated Wrestlers

Current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has recently named her favorite wrestlers to watch in today's industry, while also listing which female performers she believes are the most underrated in the business. Over her 14-year wrestling career, Mone has had the opportunity to wrestle in several different promotions, and while speaking with "Superstar Crossover," she listed wrestlers from WWE, AEW, NJPW, CMLL, and Pro Wrestling NOAH that are her favorite performers to watch on a weekly basis.

"I love anything Marufuji from Pro Wrestling NOAH, I love AJ Styles, I love Claudio Castagnoli ... I like Zack Sabre Jr., I love his technique and different styles, Mistico down in CMLL, there's so many different matches that I love watching and it's just hard to choose just one because there's so many companies." Mone also provided her thoughts on the women within AEW who she believes are the most underrated wrestlers both on the roster and in North America.

"I think Willow is such a superstar, I think she's going to be something so massive she just has to keep on being herself ... Toni Storm is killing it, Thunder Rosa has such a hunger and a fight for more. Sky Blue, working her butt off every single week, anything that's asked of her she does and more for the women in the locker room so I can just go down that list there's so many." Mone continued by going into detail about which wrestling styles she prefers, stating that Lucha Libre and British-style are among some of her favorites, while hardcore wrestling is one style that the TBS Champion says she "hates."

