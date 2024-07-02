Details On WWE's SummerSlam Service Experience

On Tuesday, WWE announced ticket sales for the SummerSlam Service Experience via social media, where all proceeds will benefit and contribute to Connor's Cure and the Cleveland Community. The SummerSlam Service Experience is an event that allows fans to work with WWE stars to package meals for those who are less fortunate in Cleveland. WWE is looking for several fans who are passionate in supporting the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, as well as the V Foundation and Meals of Hope, in order to aid those in need ahead of SummerSlam.

Advertisement

WWE took to "X" to share further details about the event, while also posting that the service will take place on Saturday, August 3 between 10am-12pm at the Cleveland Browns Stadium. "Join WWE Superstars at the @SummerSlam Service Experience! Tickets are now available to take part in a one-of-a-kind service experience to benefit Connor's Cure and the Cleveland Community! Buy your tickets now and support @theVFoundation here: http://ms.spr.ly/6011lB2fX"

Join WWE Superstars at the @SummerSlam Service Experience! Tickets are now available to take part in a one-of-a-kind service experience to benefit Connor's Cure and the Cleveland Community! Buy your tickets now and support @theVFoundation here: https://t.co/xSulOwPz4R pic.twitter.com/DIoSgkm4C8 — WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2024

Advertisement

WWE also promises that 100% of the ticket price will be gifted to the V Foundation in aiding Connor's Cure, which funds research towards severe forms of pediatric cancer. General admission prices for the event are currently listed at $200, which also comes with benefits such as a WWE-branded hat and signed superstar headshot. The VIP admission price is $750, which gives you the opportunity to take photos with WWE stars during an exclusive meet and greet event, in addition to the general admission gifts as well.