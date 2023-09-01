WWE Auctioning Cody Rhodes' Robe From Night Of Champions To Support Connor's Cure

In the spirit of September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, WWE has announced a new auction to benefit the Connor's Cure campaign. Through an ongoing partnership between WWE and the V Foundation, Connor's Cure continues to raise funds in an effort to support pediatric cancer research at medical centers across the United States.

WWE is auctioning off the robe worn by Cody Rhodes for his match with Brock Lesnar at this year's Night of Champions back in May. This item was also signed by Rhodes' autograph with the added inscription "Night of Champions 23 #DoTheWork."All the proceeds will be forwarded to the V Foundation in support of Connor's Cure. Connor's Cure was first created in 2014 in honor of Connor "The Crusher" Michalek, who died after a lengthy battle with a rare brain and spinal tumor, known as medulloblastoma.

The winning bid will also received a Certificate of Authenticity for the robe with the auction running through Friday, September 15.

Rhodes isn't the only WWE Superstar auctioning off previously worn ring gear for a good cause right now. After what was possibly his last WWE match in Toronto, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has collaborated with WWE and Fanatics to put his ring-worn jacket and tights up for bid to raise funds for the Sami For Syria campaign, which helps Mobile Medical Units (MMU) bring medical care to displaced residents.