Edge Auctions Off Signed Ring Gear From Last WWE Match In Toronto For Sami Zayn Cause

Following an emotional performance in his hometown of Toronto, Edge's future in professional wrestling appears to be up in the air. While fans wait for an update on Edge's next move, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn has revealed (via X) that "The Rated R Superstar" is graciously auctioning off the ring gear he wore in Toronto in an effort to raise funds for a good cause.

"Edge is a fantastic guy. He got special ring gear made for his last event in Toronto, wore it, signed it & is now auctioning it off, with 100% of proceeds going to SamiForSyria.com to fund our mobile clinics in Syria," Zayn wrote. "Much [love, Edge]. Stay tuned for a link to bid soon."

Edge is a fantastic guy. He got special ring gear made for his last event in Toronto, wore it, signed it & is now auctioning it off, with 100% of proceeds going to https://t.co/t4RdChDwIW to fund our mobile clinics in Syria.

Much ❤️ @EdgeRatedR Stay tuned for a link to bid soon pic.twitter.com/Xt05oQu0Ho — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 31, 2023

As seen in Zayn's X post, the auction will feature a bundle of pieces, including Edge's studded ring jacket and his Toronto Maple Leafs-inspired tights, which are signed with Edge's autograph and the inscription "Toronto. 25 years. 8/18/23." As the child of Syrian immigrants, Zayn first launched the "Sami For Syria" campaign in 2017 with a mission to aid displaced residents in need of medical care through Mobile Medical Units (MMU), which bring medical services and medications to patients' doorsteps.

In a follow-up post, Zayn noted that the auction was actually Edge's idea.

"By the way, I didn't ask him to do this," he said. "It's something he set up internally with WWE Auctions and Fanatics. I only found out after the fact from them. He went out of his way to do it."