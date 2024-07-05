Jim Ross Looks Back On WWE Feud Between Goldust & Ultimate Warrior

When Dustin Rhodes made the jump from WCW to WWE in 1995, he debuted in Vince McMahon's promotion as Goldust, an androgynous character who wore elaborate costumes and made provocative gestures toward fans and his opponents. Shortly after joining the company, Goldust began feuding with another recent addition, the Ultimate Warrior. Looking back at the feud on an episode of "Grilling JR," WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shared his opinion that the storyline worked despite the many differences between the two characters.

"It was marquee-type booking," Ross said. "It was two guys that we wanted people to pay attention to. Of course, it was booked to get Warrior over, and Goldust suffered through that presentation and did a good job."

The storyline was a straightforward one, especially for a feud involving Goldust, and the AEW commentator stated that he didn't see any problems with how the rivalry was booked. While the company wanted both Ultimate Warrior and Goldust to catch on with fans, Warrior became the priority as he had already been a major star and was coming back into the company.

Goldust and Ultimate Warrior wrestled four matches in the spring of 1996, two of which were dark matches. In addition to those, the two men wrestled a short match at In Your House 7: Good Friends, Better Enemies. Warrior won via count-out, allowing Goldust to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship. They met again a month later on an episode of "WWE Raw," and that match ended in a double count-out, with neither man moving on to the second round of the 1996 King of the Ring tournament.

