AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland Discusses Getting 'Personal' In Storylines

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has done some morally questionable things in his AEW career, from attacking Nick Wayne in his home gym, breaking into Hangman Adam Page's house, and in his recent feud with Will Ospreay, bringing the Englishman's family into the fold.

Strickland feels like getting under the skin of his opponents brings the best out of them. During the recent Forbidden Door post-show media scrum, the AEW World Champion explained why.

"I like to get as personal as possible," Strickland said. "I like to get to the bone and really feel what people are fighting for, what means most to them, what's in your heart? That's where I feel like me and Hangman had that story that really propelled into something that not anybody expected; not even me."

The AEW World Champion stated he's never worked with someone like Page before, and never knew much about him before their feud, resulting in both men digging deep into each other's souls to bring something unique and different out of them to tell a new story. He isn't going to stop getting personal either as he listed a couple of AEW stars who he wants to know more about.

"I feel like with, like, Daniel Garcia, we need to get to the root of what's driving him to be the next big star. MJF, he always has tons of layers that he pulls back year after year after year, and so now it's him finding a way to mature to the next stage of who MJF is now," said Strickland.

