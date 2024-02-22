Swerve Strickland Calls This AEW Opponent 'One Of The Best Wrestlers In The World'

One of the hottest ongoing feuds in AEW is the battle between Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page. The two have been duking it out for almost six months and have largely managed to keep things fresh. During a recent interview on the "Swerve City Podcast," Strickland took a few moments to compliment his rival ahead of their next fight.

"I just got my ass whooped going 30 minutes on live television in the ring with 'Hangman' Page," Strickland said. "I shudder that say that ... name on this show, but shout out to him. He's one of the best wrestlers in the world."

The podcast was recorded just two days after Strickland's recent match against Page on the February 7 edition of "AEW Dynamite," which ended in a time-limit draw. Due to that finish, Strickland and Page will take part in a three-way match with Samoa Joe at AEW Revolution with the AEW World Championship on the line. If their previous matches are any indication, it's fair to assume the performers will go all-out to deliver for fans.

"I'm in pain," Strickland said in the aftermath of their match. "I'm sore. I literally have scars on my face from this man."

Last week on "AEW Dynamite," a week after their draw, Strickland and Page came face-to-face in the ring with Joe present as well. Just as Strickland was stating his argument as to how and why he plans on becoming the next world champion, Page came down to a chorus of boos and presented his case on why Strickland didn't deserve a shot. With the two men focused on one another, Joe took the opportunity to remind them that he was the one holding the title ahead of their pay-per-view match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Swerve City Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.