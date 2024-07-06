AEW's Billy Gunn Recalls Missing DX Reunion On 25h Anniversary Raw

In October 2022, D-Generation X celebrated 25 years since their initial debut, with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg all rolling back the years to commemorate the big occasion. However, AEW star Billy Gunn, the other half of the New Age Outlaws, was unable to make the event primarily because both WWE and AEW couldn't agree on certain logistics.

Gunn told Chris Van Vliet on a recent episode of his "Insight" podcast that he would have liked to have attended the anniversary to hang out with his old buddies, but understood why he couldn't.

"It was just a miscommunication. It was trying to get [there] and believe you me, I get it. I work for a completely different company. If I can do it, fine. If I can't, I get it, I'm not going to [be mad]," said Gunn. "I spent the majority of my life doing that company and being a part of it. So, of course, they want me to be there, but if the company that I'm with now has some issues of what they need and what they want, and if it doesn't work out, then I can't go. I can't be mad about it."

AEW's Tony Khan reportedly wanted WWE to mention that Gunn was part of AEW and that the company had allowed him to be there, which WWE ultimately chose against as they didn't want to promote their main competition.

At the time of the 25th anniversary of DX, Gunn was riding high as the newly christened "Daddy Ass" with The Acclaimed, who had won the AEW Tag Team Championships and fans began to get swept up in the excitement of scissoring each other at episodes of "AEW Dynamite."

