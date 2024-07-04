Booker T Shares Outlook On Former WWE Star Ricochet

Ricochet is no longer a WWE Superstar. It was reported by Fightful Select on Monday that Ricochet's contract officially expired on July 1 at midnight with WWE moving him to the alumni section on their roster page. The former Intercontinental Champion's last appearance on WWE television was three weeks ago on "WWE Raw" where he was attacked by Bron Breakker backstage and smashed through a windshield to be officially written off TV. On the latest "Hall of Fame," Booker T explained how Ricochet will likely find success in whichever company he chooses to sign with next and believes that he will continue to impress in the wrestling industry.

"Ricochet seems to be [heading] towards AEW and the thing is, I can see that or Japan he'll definitely be a big hit in Japan or TNA he'll be hit wherever he goes I don't think Ricochet will have to worry about having a job or anything like that," Booker explained. Will he continue to shine in professional wrestling? I think so just because Ricochet is a hell of a talent, when Ricochet was picked up he was I think the most highly touted indie wrestler at that point in time."

Booker T also felt WWE didn't get the best use of Ricochet, expressing that the fans never got a real opportunity to watch the "One and Only" at his full potential while referring back to his work on the indie scene as the true representation of his talent.

