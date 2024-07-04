Eric Bischoff Says AEW Is 'Overexposing' This Star

Toni Storm retained her AEW Women's World Championship against STARDOM's Mina Shirakawa at Forbidden Door this past Sunday after she defeated the current Artist of Stardom Champion in just over ten minutes. However, despite the close near-falls and Storm impressing with the presentation of her character, former WCW writer Eric Bischoff thought the match was a complete disaster.

On his podcast "83 Weeks," he explained that he left to cook himself dinner after watching 90 seconds of the contest but did give Storm credit for her character work. He also stated that AEW is "overexposing" her at the moment.

"I got about a minute-and-a-half in and said, 'screw it' I'm going to go cook a steak. I already had the grill heated so it wasn't that big a deal. But as soon as that match started, I watched it for a few minutes, it was so bad and this is the stuff when Tony says, 'Oh, we have the best women's division, oh my god' and then we see that," said Bischoff. "She should not have been in that match, she's not ready. She's not ready for prime time, her character is freaking awesome ... they're overexposing her and they're overhyping her and are trying to convince people she's something she's not, and ultimately that's going to come back on her."

Bischoff explained that he couldn't subject himself to watching the match between Storm and Shirakawa due to the length of the pay-per-view, while also mentioning how satisfied he was that he chose to eat his steak instead.

