AEW Dynamite - 7/3/2024: 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

I have to admit, I really enjoyed this episode of "Dynamite" and actually didn't hate too many things about it at all. Heck, even this little "hated" portion of our humble article penned by me isn't too strong of a hate. More of a suggestion from an armchair booker, I suppose. There are some weeks that I'm among the crowd chanting "Please retire!" to Chris Jericho, and then there are some weeks I find myself amused by the "HEY GUYS!" This week was somewhere in between the two following Forbidden Door.

"The Learning Tree" (I still hate the nickname, or rather, a description, no matter what, but that's beside the fact here) teamed alongside "The Redwood" Big Bill (okay, I admit that one is clever), and Jeff Cobb to take on Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata. While it made sense for a six-man tag, what I didn't like about that match is the fact it left Jericho still holding the FTW Championship. I think the end goal for this all is to get it back on HOOK, so this feud is continuing. And personally, I feel like it's losing steam, especially following a pay-per-view match better suited for an episode of "Dynamite." We're once again headed for a HOOK versus Jericho match, probably at All In, which sucks, and we still have weeks to go. Tonight didn't do much to further the storyline following the six-man tag match at Forbidden Door, with Jericho just on commentary for HOOK, Shibata, and Joe to take on Cage of Agony. The only thing that furthered it by just a centimeter was Jericho getting Taz kicked off commentary for the night, by the order of the Young Bucks. But that wasn't enough for me.

While I love the combination of HOOK, Joe, and Shibata as a team, it's time for Jericho to drop the FTW Championship back to the "Coldhearted, Handsome Devil" and move on with the Learning Tree gimmick. It does have some "go away" heat for me, especially from what we can all hear on the broadcast from the various crowd chants, but there are some weeks that it works. I want this title off Jericho, the feud with HOOK to end, and I want to see more Learning Tree storylines with other factions on the roster. Their short-lived work with Private Party was fun and I want more things like that, but smaller little feuds best suited for "Dynamite" rather than a pay-per-view match. I don't think The Learning Tree needs to be involved in anything big until Big Bill hopefully splits from Jericho, which is another story you can tell without HOOK once he has the championship back.

All of that to say, The Learning Tree needs to dump the gold and move on from HOOK, Joe, and Shibata, who are all absolute stars on their own. They need to get out of the Jericho Vortex. And fast.

Written by Daisy Ruth