AEW's Nyla Rose Comments On The Evolving Role Of LGBTQ Performers In Pro Wrestling

As the first openly transgender wrestler to sign with a major company, Nyla Rose has been a trailblazer during her time with AEW. Speaking with Renee Paquette for AEW's YouTube channel, Rose said she's generally happy with the way wrestling storytelling has evolved in its portrayal of LGBTQ performers. "It took a little while to get here," Rose said. "But I think it's evolved very well in the sense that ... It doesn't have to be a focal point. It's a trait that I possess as a person, as a character, but it has nothing to do with anything. It could, if that's a story beat we wanted to address. But at this point, the way social media ties into our lives, to professional wrestling, if you want to know those things, you can absolutely check it on there."

In December 2023, Rose faced negative press when she competed in the state of Oklahoma for AEW's sister promotion, ROH. Oklahoma is one of several states with laws regulating the participation of transgender athletes in sports, and because professional wrestling still falls under the athletic commission's jurisdiction, AEW received a warning for allowing "intergender wrestling" on their card. AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan said he was disappointed with the athletic commission's position on the matter. Since then, AEW has not been back to the Sooner State.

Rose said the biggest disappointment to stem from the Oklahoma debacle was that it effectively ended her heel run due to all the support she received. "I was frustrated, because it forced me to turn [babyface]," she said. "I had some very evil plans on the table, and everybody was so nice and loving and accepting and supportive, that like I had no choice. So the evil cloak has been put away for a while."

