AEW Gets Warning From Oklahoma State Athletic Commission

A spate of laws discriminating against transgender athletes has popped up in numerous states throughout the country, including Missouri and Oklahoma. AEW has found itself in trouble with the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission over the company's recent event in Oklahoma at the end of 2023.

Advertisement

According to KOKH, the OSAC has issued a warning to AEW for including Nyla Rose, who wrestled Alejandra Lion during the December 20, 2023 event, the promotion's first in the state. Sean O'Leary has the minutes of this past January's meeting, in which the OSAC repeatedly misgendered Rose as they discussed her appearance at "AEW Dynamite," which violated Oklahoma's 2021 law against transgender athletes competing against cisgender athletes, even in scripted entertainment like wrestling.

The commission opted to only give AEW a warning, with the caveat that further punitive measures could be handed out. The commission had been tipped off by an unnamed wrestling promotion that had dealt with a similar warning from the OSAC. OSAC opted to reprimand AEW as they felt the commission should be consistent following reprimanding the other organization. Rose commented on the commission's minutes, jokingly suggesting she would find the "dastardly Transgender," referring to herself. AEW currently has no announced upcoming dates in the state of Oklahoma for the foreseeable future. Wrestling Inc. has reached out for comment.

Advertisement

WHO THE FUCK WAS IT?!!

Don't worry Oklahoma I'll find the dastardly Transgender that *checks notes* entertained fans!!! HOW DARE THEY MAKE PEOPLE HAPPY?!!! https://t.co/O4ftfW48UI — 🪓NYLA "the rizz" ROSE (THE REAL ONE) 🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) April 17, 2024

Rose has been an outspoken advocate for the entirety of her fellow AEW Women's locker room, recently championing the idea of AEW adding more women's titles to the promotion. Rose's fellow wrestlers are supportive of the former AEW Women's Champion's presence in the company, even coming to her defense after instances of bigotry from AEW fans and critics.