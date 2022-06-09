Nyla Rose is the first openly transgender wrestler signed to AEW, but that hasn’t come without difficulties surrounding fan behavior towards the Native Beast.

On the December 22, 2021, edition of “AEW Dynamite,” a fan was ejected for holding up a transphobic sign at Rose. While on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, the former AEW Women’s World Champion discussed the sign and who approached her backstage after the match.

“That was a little weird,” Rose said. “But like I always say, hate me for the right reasons.”

“A founding member of the House of Black was very, very supportive in the most gangsta way possible,” Rose revealed. “He like, walks up to me like all intense like, ‘Hey, what was that sign out there?’ And I go, ‘Oh this’. And he goes, ‘F*ck that guy’.”

Rose is probably referring to Malakai Black, as he was the only member of the current group of four, Buddy Matthews, Brody King, Julia Hart, and himself, that was with AEW and had the gimmick to that point. The House of Black most recently picked up a trios victory at Double or Nothing 2022 over the Death Triangle, a group comprised of Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, and PAC, who defeated Buddy Matthews to move on to a fatal four to crown the 1st ever AEW All Atlantic Champion.

Rose last wrestled on TV at “AEW: Battle of the Belts II” where she faced Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship she once held and lost. Rose has competed on “AEW: Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation” since then, mostly in tag team matches alongside Emi Sakura, Diamante, and most recently Serena Deeb.

Rose defeated the inaugural AEW Women’s World Champion, Riho, to become the title’s second champion. Rose dropped the title to Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing 2020.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “The Sessions” With Rene Paquette and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]