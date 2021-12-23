AEW officials ejected a fan holding a bigoted sign directed at Nyla Rose on last night’s Dynamite.

As seen in the photo below, Rose didn’t appear rattled by the sign, and flipped the finger at the audience member in Greensboro, NC.

Rose’s wife took to Twitter to commend the AEW wrestler, calling Rose “the strongest person” she knows. She also directed security officials towards the fan, who was tracked down and removed from the venue. Fans at the show also praised Sam from Atlas security for “emphatically” ejecting the transphobic person out of the arena.

Rose went onto lose to Ruby Soho in the semi-finals of the TBS Title Tournament. Soho will face the winner of the upcoming Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill match. The tourney final will take place at the Dynamite premiere on TBS.

My wife is the strongest person I know pic.twitter.com/vCyqxFMej4 — 🧵🪡Keleficent: Seamstress of all Evil🪡🧵 (@kelthecelt) December 23, 2021

Hey @Security__Sam. This guy sitting in the front has a sign misgendering Nyla. https://t.co/CanKeCnoAc — 🧵🪡Keleficent: Seamstress of all Evil🪡🧵 (@kelthecelt) December 23, 2021

To everyone wondering. The a-----e was removed from the venue. — 🧵🪡Keleficent: Seamstress of all Evil🪡🧵 (@kelthecelt) December 23, 2021