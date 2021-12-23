Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a competitive back-and-forth semi-final match between Nyla Rose and Ruby Soho as part of the TBS Title Tournament.

Ultimately, when the dust settled, Ruby Soho came out victorious and will advance to the finals of the tournament.

As one may expect, Nyla focused on her power and strength to hold the advantage over Ruby for part of the match. While Ruby focused more on strikes, kicks, and her agility to execute the offense.

In the closing moments of the bout, Vickie Guerrero got herself involved in the match by distracting the referee. Ruby wasn’t having any of that, getting Vickie’s attention and kicking her off the apron of the ring. Nyla climbed to the top rope in a desperate attempt to regain the advantage. Instead, she ate the No Future kick off the top rope, allowing Ruby to get the 1-2-3.

Joining Ruby Soho in the finals will be the winner of the upcoming Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill match.

Make sure to join our live coverage for tonight’s show!

You can see highlights from Twitter below:

NO FUTURE FOR NYLA!!! @realrubysoho advances to the finals of the TBS Tournament! Tune into the #AEWDynamite #HolidayBash on @TNTDrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/0PJDBKX4FB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2021

Flying knee drop from @NylaRoseBeast but it was NOT ENOUGH! TBS Tournament Semis is LIVE NOW! Tune into the #AEWDynamite #HolidayBash pic.twitter.com/CGQ6HqxQcA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2021