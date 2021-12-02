The semi-finals of the AEW TBS Title Tournament are now official.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT saw Ruby Soho defeat Kris Statlander in a quarter-finals match to advance to the semi-finals.

Soho will now face Nyla Rose in the tournament semi-finals. Rose earned a spot in the semis by defeating Hikaru Shida back on November 17.

The other semi-finals match was previously confirmed to be Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill. Cargill defeated Red Velvet on November 17 to earn her spot in the semis, while Rosa defeated Jamie Hayter on November 24 to advance.

The finals to crown the inaugural AEW TBS Champion will take place during the January 5 edition of AEW Dynamite, which will be the TBS premiere. The match will feature Cargill or Rosa vs. Rose or Soho to crown the first-ever AEW TBS Champion.

