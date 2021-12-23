Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* More details will be announced on The Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments

* Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

* Adam Cole gives The Young Bucks and Bobby Fish the best Christmas present ever

* Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose in a semi-finals match for the AEW TBS Title tournament

* Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone host a Christmas party

* CM Punk, Sting and Darby Allin vs. MJF and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.