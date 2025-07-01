Spoiler: Charlotte Flair And Alexa Bliss Get Match At WWE Evolution 2 On SmackDown

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair have booked their spot for the Evolution PLE following this week's "WWE SmackDown" PLE, after they secured an important win.

The July 4 edition of "SmackDown" was taped on Monday night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Bliss and Flair — who have somewhat had each other's backs — teamed together in a No. 1 Contenders' match. "SmackDown" GM Nick Aldis suggested to Flair that she team with Bliss in a match for later that night, where the winner would go on to Evolution to face off against WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

"The Queen" agreed and the new tag team duo faced the duo of Michin and B-Fab, and The Secret Hervice. Flair and Bliss got the win in the match and will not go on to face Rodriguez and Perez, as well as a tag team from "WWE NXT."

Bliss had come to the aid of Flair on the June 20 edition of "SmackDown," but Flair did not acknowledge it, walking away when Bliss offered a handshake. Now, the duo will have to work together to add another title to their impressive careers. Both stars have previously held the women's tag team titles, with Bliss having won it thrice, once with Asuka and twice with Nikki Cross, while Flair has one reign with Asuka.

The women's tag team title match for Evolution was arranged by consensus between "Raw" GM Adam Pearce and "SmackDown" GM Nick Aldis, after they agreed that Roxanne Perez would replace the injured Liv Morgan and take her place as one-half of the tag team champions. However, the one condition set by both GMs was that the duo would have to defend their titles against two teams — one from "Raw" and another from "NXT."