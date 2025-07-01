WWE's Ethan Page Explains Why His NA Championship Is More Prestigious Than NXT Title

While the NXT Championship is considered the biggest prize on the brand, current NXT North American Champion, WWE's Ethan Page — who also held the NXT World Championship last year — believes that things should be the other way around. During an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," he explained how he came to his conclusion.

"After some time and thinking and using my logical brain in professional wrestling — which usually doesn't work out — I came to the conclusion that the North American Championship is actually the most prestigious championship in NXT," he explained, noting how as the NXT Champion, Oba Femi the champion of the WWE Performance Center as that's where "NXT" is Headquartered. "Ethan Page is the champion of three entire countries!" Page said. "Meaning, that this championship is also higher than the United States Championship."

Considering that Page has already held both championships in NXT within the span of just over a year, it seems that WWE has major plans for him and a main roster run could be just around the corner. The NXT North American Champion himself has also proclaimed in the past that WWE sees the potential in him that AEW seemingly didn't, and has decided to "open the door wide open" for him. Despite this, it remains to be seen if Page will make and survive the jump to the main roster, but if he impresses the brass on the main roster the way he did in NXT, he'll easily hold gold there someday soon.

