NXT Star Ethan Page Explains Why WWE Saw Something In Him AEW Didn't

Former NXT Champion Ethan Page is coming up on one year since his departure from AEW and ROH, and since debuting in WWE, he has had the biggest year of his career so far. Becoming a main event player in "WWE NXT," winning the NXT Championship in his home country, and sharing the screen with people like The Rock, Page has come a long way since his days in AEW, and on "Busted Open After Dark," he explained why felt like AEW didn't see anything in him while "NXT" did.

"This company is run by wrestlers. They didn't know what they had, and now they do. I'm gone. These guys have me. They have the ability to do whatever it is that they want, and they have chosen to open a door for Ethan Page to absolutely kick wide open." Page has previously admitted that he could have stayed in AEW and collected a paycheck, but decided that he wanted to contribute to wrestling more knowing that he was coming up on 19 years in the business.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray went on to say that he felt like he saw Penta, who made his WWE debut on the January 13 "WWE Raw," breathe a sigh of relief, something Page can definitely relate to. "I can relate to Penta, especially family-wise; getting to see him on 'Raw' with his family in the front row, his daughter, specifically, in tears, was almost a flashback to me winning the championship in my home country of Canada, in Toronto, my daughter in the front row, finally getting to see her dad fulfill his dream of being a champion, the champion, in the company he's always wanted to be in."

Please credit "Busted Open After Dark" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.