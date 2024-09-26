WWE NXT Champ Ethan Page Addresses AEW Departure, Wanting To Offer More

"WWE NXT's" Ethan Page made the jump from AEW to WWE's developmental brand at the beginning of the summer, in a surprising move to fans of both promotions. It wasn't long before "All Ego" was mixing it up in the main event, and he captured the NXT Championship from Trick Williams less than two months after his debut. Page appeared on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet and spoke about his move between promotions, and what WWE now means to him. Page said he wasn't sure "NXT" was a possibility after leaving AEW, but he knew he had to keep going.

"I had 70 independent dates scheduled because I was like, 'Oh. I got two kids. I got this house, these cars. I moved to America, we just got our green cards,'" he said. "I'm like, 'This is where we live now.' So I have to make sure my children are fed and my bills are paid." When it came to leaving AEW, Page said he knew it was time. He said when he got to "NXT," he "magically" got the opportunity to show what he could bring to the table. Page joked he had a lot of preparation, at least 17 years of his career. Though he almost gave up on his dream, he kept going, and now holds gold in the biggest wrestling promotion in history.

"I definitely could have stayed [in AEW] and just collected a check for a long time where I was," Page said. "I looked at my age, and I was like ... Usually the number three is not a good number to start with to try and come to WWE. I just knew I had more to offer the wrestling business in general."

