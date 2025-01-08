The Rock Says He'll See Former WWE NXT Champion On The Main Roster

Following his surprise return during Monday's Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw," The Rock appeared during "WWE NXT New Year's Evil" for a backstage segment with General Manager and his eldest daugher, Ava, as well as former NXT Champion Ethan Page. Page has shown a much more vicious side to him in recent weeks after losing his title and several opportunities to regain it towards the end of last year, first snapping a steel chair shut on Je'Von Evans' jaw and then last week slamming a toolbox shut on Cedric Alexander's fingers. He was shown backstage, arguing with Ava about his actions, with his rationale that his actions had been replayed extensively and yet he was nowhere to be seen on the card for Tuesday's show.

Ava affirmed that it was her show and she was calling the shots, at which time The Rock appeared behind Page, shaking his hand before warning him that "payback is gonna be a b****" for his actions against Evans. He then told Page that if he needed anything then he can come to him, before reiterating that while he was "The Final Boss," so too was his daughter when it came to "NXT" and Page would have to respect that for them to stay cool. Page agreed to his terms, leaving at the request of Rock as he said he looked forward to seeing "All Ego" on the main roster.

The Rock and Ava then shared a moment alone, during which he said that he wasn't sure what he was going to talk about yet, only for Ava to then encourage him like she would have with another member of the "NXT" roster – though also with the warning that the crowd had a different kind of passion than he might be used to.