WWE's Natalya Recalls Initial Friendship With Divas Of Doom Partner Beth Phoenix

WWE star Natalya has opened up about her relationship with Divas of Doom partner and Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix while explaining that the two are still best friends today after initially teaming together. Natalya and Phoenix competed as the Divas of Doom from 2010-2012, later making a return in 2019 at Fastlane to save Bayley and Sasha Banks from an attack by Nia Jax and Tamina, as well as participating in a Fatal Four-Way for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35. Speaking on "Threads with McKenzie Mitchell," Natalya went into detail about Phoenix being someone she looked up to when she first entered the wrestling business, and explained the creative process for their Divas of Doom ring gear.

Advertisement

"She debuted and I was just getting hired and I like that she's different, I like that she's not your typical Barbie doll, she's beautiful and she's strong and she loves wrestling ... she was somebody that like when I was first getting started in my WWE career I really looked up to her a lot ... Beth and I both like being strong and making bold statements with our gear, but we also loved being feminine and we loved being girly and strong at the same time and I think that there's a nice blend to that."

Natalya continued by sharing how Phoenix and her became friends, explaining that "The Glamazon" actually reached out to her on MySpace when she first started in WWE, wanting to express how big of a Hart family fan she was. The two have remained friends ever since.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Threads with McKenzie Mitchell" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.