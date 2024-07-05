Details On NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi's G1 Climax Absence

Following the conclusion of NJPW's "New Japan Soul" tour at the Tokyo Budokan, the field is officially confirmed for the 2024 G1 Climax tournament. 18 competitors were initially announced, with the final two spots being filled by winners of two separate qualifying tournaments. Those spots went to Oleg Boltin and Callum Newman, meaning that for the first time since 2001, NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi will not be taking part in the annual tournament.

The three-time winner of the tournament has been in a record 22 consecutive G1 Climax competitions, but with NJPW looking to put an emphasis on younger talent, Tanahashi will be sitting on the sidelines this summer. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is another reason for Tanahashi not being in the tournament; his health. Tanahashi will turn 48 in November, and with the current condition of his knees, Meltzer noted that NJPW don't want to put the company president through a grueling tournament where he would have to wrestle nine high-quality matches, putting his health at risk in the process.

A similar decision was made for NJPW staple Tomohiro Ishii, who himself has wrestled in the last 11 G1 Climax tournaments, as he will also be sitting this year's tournament out due to the company not wanting to put someone who will turn 49 in December through the busiest period of the company's year. However, Meltzer did note that despite not being as physically capable as he was during the 2010s, Ishii is still able to perform at a high level wherever he goes, but NJPW didn't want to take the risk. The tournament will get under way on July 20 in Osaka, with the final taking place on August 18 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo.

